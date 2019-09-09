Mohali gets investigation centre to tackle cyber crime

A state-of-the-art digital investigation training and analysis centre (DITAC), aimed at strengthening anti-terror capabilities in the face of growing cyber terror threat, was inaugurated here on Monday. Inaugurating the centre, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the emerging cyber threats had necessitated the enhancement of online technical intelligence systems.

It is the fourth such establishment in the country. The other three such units exist in Gurgaon, Guwahati and the state of Uttarakhand, a official release said.

Stressing the importance of a robust intelligence-gathering apparatus, especially for a border-state like Punjab which shares 553-km border with a hostile neighbour, Amarinder Singh said the state's geographical location made it extremely vulnerable to infiltration and smuggling of narcotics. With cyber crime emerging as a graver unconventional threat, it was vital to reinvent and relook techniques all the time to ensure the safety and security of people online, he said.

The facility, set up at the state cyber crime cell as a collaborative venture between the Punjab Police and the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), would help scale up the state's operational preparedness in the field of cyber forensics, social media analytics and cryptology, said the chief minister. Amarinder Singh said the unit would help the law enforcement agencies in effectively countering anti-social elements in the cyber space besides extending quality training to police personnel.

The chief minister also interacted with police personnel at the advanced forensic lab and appreciated their skills in analysing the online data to nab criminals. NTRO Chairman Satish Chandra Jha complemented the chief minister for his proactive role in getting the facility operationalised at the earliest.

Intelligence was the difference between any terrorist attack and its prevention, he said, adding that training of personnel would further fortify the state government's efforts in countering terror and online crimes.

