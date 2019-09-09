Woman gang-raped in front husband in UP's Amroha; 2 held

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by four assailants in front of her husband in Bachhraon area here, police have said. The couple was on their way back on an e-rickshaw to Bachhraon in Amroha from Bijnor's Chandpur town where they had gone to see a doctor.

According to the victim, the four assailants came on two bikes, waylaid them and dragged the woman to a nearby field where they violated her. They also shot at her husband when he tried to resist them and fled after threatening the couple not to disclose the incident to anyone. The couple later went to a nearby village for help. The police were informed who took the couple to Dhanaura CHC where a medical check-up was conducted. They were later admitted to the District Hospital here.

The accused have been identified as Usman, Imamuddin, Rashid, and Riyazul. An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 376D (gangrape) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. "All of the accused are cousins and one of them is 60-year-old," police said.

Two people have been taken into custody for questioning, the police said. "There is an old dispute between the parties. We are investigating the case and will take action in a fair manner," Amroha ASP AP Singh said. (ANI)

