Several trees destroyed in forest fire

Several trees spread over 30 acres in the North Forest area, two km from here, was destroyed in a fire on Monday, officials said. The Rameswaram fire unit didn't have enough water to douse the fire which was spreading due to heavy wind.

Fire units from Mandapam had been rushed to the forest to bring the blaze under control. Police said the forest running to 150 acres was maintained by the forest department. The area was also adjoined by private gardens and forest land.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Local residents were panic-stricken as they were not exposed to such a situation in several decades.

