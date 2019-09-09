Kids get chocolates for not throwing stones at running trains

The RPF of East Coast Railway has launched a unique awareness drive by distributing chocolates among children, following reports that they throw stones at running trains, an official said on Monday. An RPF team led by Principal Chief Security Commissioner Raja Ram has initiated a counseling plan involving children and youth in the identified areas.

In the first phase, there will be extensive counseling to dissuade children from pelting stones at trains. "The Railway Protection Force is also distributing chocolates to children to sensitize them about the danger of pelting stones on running trains. They are also told that their own family members or relatives traveling in trains could be injured," Ram said.

He said an awareness drive through street plays, distribution of brochures and pamphlets is on to make people aware, particularly those residing near railway tracks. The official said it has been noticed that in some cases, children and youth living near railway tracks sometimes indulge in stone-pelting on the trains as a game or just for fun thereby endangering lives of so many passengers.

Parents of children are also being engaged in counseling so that they keep their kids away from railway tracks, Ram said. The RPF has identified the places in ECOR jurisdiction from where stone-pelting cases are being reported.

Official sources said about 10 incidents of stone-pelting occurred in 2018. While 6 incidents were reported in the Bhubaneswar area, two each report came from Cuttack and Sambalpur Division. Similarly, in 2019, total 18 cases registered up to August where 4 cases in Jajpur-Keonjhar Road area, 3 each in Bhubaneswar & Visakhapatnam area and one each at Nergundi, Motari, Rambha, Solari, Balugaon, Ichhapuram, Koraput & Angul.

"Stone pelting on trains not only damages national property but also lives are also at stake. We will deal with this menace firmly and with sustained efforts," the official said. In its bid to stop stone pelting on passing trains, RPF has also deployed security personnel for patrolling tracks with special teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)