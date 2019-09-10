SBSP worker arrested for running inter-state gang of vehicle lifters

A district office bearer of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has been arrested for allegedly running an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters, the police said here on Tuesday. District Vice President, SBSP, Shri Bhagwan and five others were arrested by the police on a tip off in Rasad area on Monday, Superintendent of Police, Devendra Nath said.

A number of two wheelers were recovered from their possession, he said. The gang was active in Ballia, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau and other districts.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

