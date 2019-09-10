International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

SBSP worker arrested for running inter-state gang of vehicle lifters

PTI Ballia
Updated: 10-09-2019 14:07 IST
SBSP worker arrested for running inter-state gang of vehicle lifters

A district office bearer of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has been arrested for allegedly running an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters, the police said here on Tuesday. District Vice President, SBSP, Shri Bhagwan and five others were arrested by the police on a tip off in Rasad area on Monday, Superintendent of Police, Devendra Nath said.

A number of two wheelers were recovered from their possession, he said. The gang was active in Ballia, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau and other districts.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019