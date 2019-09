Two boys drowned while taking bath in Rohni river in Parsamalik area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday near Shishmahal Tola Kalyanpur village, they said.

The deceased were identified as Ankit (9) and Mukesh (10). Their bodies were later fished out from the river with the help of locals, police said.

