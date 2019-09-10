International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Heavy rains lash Ahmedabad

Heavy downpour caused water-logging on the multiple stretches in the city on Tuesday.

ANI Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
Updated: 10-09-2019 15:23 IST
Heavy rains lash Ahmedabad

A visual of a street in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Heavy downpour caused water-logging on the multiple stretches in the city on Tuesday. Commuters were seen stuck due to vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement was also disrupted as the roads and pavements were flooded.

A local told ANI: "It has been raining continuously since morning, causing traffic snarls in most parts of the city." According to the IMD's forecast, Gujarat is likely to receive light rainfall with the cloudy sky for the next week. (ANI)

Also Read: Elderly couple among 3 dead in Ahmedabad building collapse

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Ahmedabad Commuters Gujarat parts
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019