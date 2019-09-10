2-day special session of UP legislature to mark 150th birth anniv of Mahatma Gandhi

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a two-day special session of the state legislature without any break from October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. "The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to convene the session of both the Houses -- Assembly and Legislative Council -- on October 2," UP government spokesman Shrikant Sharma told reporters here.

"The sitting will commence at 11 am on October 2 and conclude on October 3 night. It will be a continuous sitting without any break," he said. During the session, lawmakers would deliberate on the goals of coordinated development approved by the United Nations.

There will also be a dialogue on ways to achieve sustainable development goals of the United Nations resolution signed by India in 2015, Sharma said. The decision to hold the special session was taken unanimously at an all-party meeting chaired by Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit last month.

India, along with 106 other countries, had signed the 'Sustainable Development Goals' announced by UN. The goals primarily pertained to poverty alleviation, gender inequality elimination, malnutrition, health for all, energy for all, education for all, nutrition, drinking water, gender equality etc, he said.

All legislators will get a chance to put forth their views and flag the problems of their respective constituencies and also suggest ways to ensure sustainable development.

