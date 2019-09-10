Brown sugar worth Rs 25 lakh seized, 1 held

The police on Tuesday seized250 gm of brown sugar from a man here and arrested him forpossessing the contraband, an officer said

The brown sugar, worth Rs 25 lakh, was seized from theman in Khandagiri area, the Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP) of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate, Anup Sahoo,said

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Khandagiri policeand special squad conducted a raid and seized the contraband,the DCP said.

