Kolkata, Sep 10 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL 7 JH-TABREZ LD LYNCHING Tabrez lynching case: Murder charge dropped against accused Seraikela: Jharkhand Police has dropped murder charge against 11 accused in the mob lynching case of Tabrez Ansari, a young Muslim man, who was seen on national television being beaten up with rods while tied to a pole and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' over alleged theft.

CES 5 BH-ASPHYXIATION 4 of family die of asphyxiation inside septic tank in Bihar Muzaffarpur: Four persons of a family died of asphyxiation inside a newly-constructed septic tank at a village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday, an official said. CES 6 TR-HEALTHCARE-STIR Tripura Opposition vows stir over hiked healthcare tariffs Agartala: Opposition parties in Tripura on Tuesday called for an immediate rollback in the state government's decision to hike tariffs for healthcare services and threatened to launch a statewide stir if their demand is not met.

CES 7 MG-DAM Meghalaya decision on Kulsi Dam after examining DPR: CM Shillong: Meghalaya government will take a call on the proposed construction of Kulsi Dam along the border with Assam after examining the detailed project report, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday. CCM 2 BIZ-TRUSTEA trustea partners with TRA, AFPRO for sustainability code implementation Kolkata: The voluntary sustainability code for Indian tea industry, trustea, has joined hands with Tea Research Association (TRA) and Action for Food Production (AFPRO) for adoption of a plantation system across the country..

