Pak-sponsored terrorists forcing residents to not carry out their daily chores: J-K police chief

While the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is returning back to normalcy, Pakistan sponsored terrorist outfits have been pressurising residents not to go about their daily business, said state Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Monday. "Pak-sponsored terrorist outfits, especially Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen have been pressuring people not to carry out their daily chores. They forced people to close shops and petrol pumps, but pumps are open and we have ensured that shops are open wherever people want to open them," Singh told ANI here.

He added that the police forces have been successful in arresting many groups which had been threatening and pressurising the residents in the region. "They are doing so on behalf of Pakistan. They are being chased everywhere; we carried out two successful operations, one in Baramulla where one was killed and another terrorist was captured. A group working with Jaish-e-Mohammed was apprehended in Sopore yesterday. They were printing and pasting posters threatening people at various places. They are associates of terrorists, they were working on behalf of three local terrorists from Sopore," he said.

The police chief added that they have captured a very notorious group from South Kashmir. "They were a part of those infiltrating groups from across the border, their details will be released later after proper interrogation," he said. Singh was speaking to the media more than a month after the Centre revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also reorganised the region into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Blaming the Pakistani Army and its intelligence wing, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), for trying to push terrorists into the Indian side of the border, Singh said, "Pak agencies especially ISI and Pak Army have been very active, they've brought several terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) and have been making attempts to push them across." "Even today, ceasefire violations took place both in Jammu and Srinagar LoC area, their purpose is to distract our troops to push terrorists on our side. Our troops have been able to thwart many such attempts," he added. (ANI)

