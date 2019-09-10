Wheelchair-bound passenger alleges mistreatment by CISF officer at Delhi airport

In an unfortunate incident, a wheelchair-bound woman on Tuesday alleged that she was asked to stand up by a lady CISF official at the Delhi airport. Virali Modi who was travelling to Mumbai from the national capital further alleged that the CISF official said that she was doing drama.

"I had surrendered my personal wheelchair at the check-in counter. I went to the security check on their wheelchair. The lady officer at the security check asked me to stand up while checking. I said that I am unable to stand up but she was insisting that I should," Virali alleged. "I was very hurt by this behaviour of the CISF officer and confronted her on this and said that I have been paralysed for 13 years and been on a wheelchair since then," she said.

Virali said that later a senior officer intervened and performed the security check and then let her go. Later on, Virali received a call from the CISF commandant from Delhi airport who offered an apology to her.

"The CISF should tender a public apology so that everyone gets to know about the matter and such incidents are not repeated," she said. Virali further said that the government should train the security staff to better understand and cater to the needs of the differently-abled persons.

"The differently-abled people should raise their voice against this type of behaviour. We need to file complaints if such incidents occur. The government should act on the complaints and provide better training to the security personnel," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)