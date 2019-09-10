NEET aspirant from Bihar hangs herself in Kota

A 19-year-old student, preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute here, allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan of her room, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Rangbadi area under Mahavir Nagar police station limits on Monday evening, Assistant Sub-Inspector Harveer Singh said.

He said Sweta Kumari Rajput, who hailed from Bihar's Madhubani district, had been taking coaching from the last two and a half years to clear the entrance exam for admission to medical colleges. Singh said the girl was living here with her parents in a rented house.

Her mother, on returning home from market, found the girl dead, while her father was at work at the time of the incident. Singh said the girl did not leave behind a suicide note and the cause behind her extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The body was handed over to the family on Tuesday morning after post-mortem and an investigation is on, the ASI said.

