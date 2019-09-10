Three killed, four injured in truck-tractor collision in Bihar

Three persons were killed and four were injured when a truck hit a tractor in Bihar's East Champaran district on Tuesday, police said. The tractor was on it's way to Gopalganj when the truck hit it from behind near Bangra village on NH 28, station house officer (SHO) of Kotwa police station, Abhay Kumar said.

The driver and cleaner of the truck and the tractor driver were killed in the accident while four others were injured, the SHO said. Two of the injured were being treated at Kotwa primary health centre while two others were referred to Motihari sadar hospital, police said.

All the three bodies have been sent to Motihari sadar hospital for autopsy, SHO added..

