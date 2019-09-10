Part of old building collapses in Bhopal, no injuries reported

A portion of an old two-storeyed building collapsed on Tuesday in Bhopal's busy Marwari Road area amid heavy rains here over the past couple of days, an official said. No one was injured in the incident as a part of the structure, in which four families stayed, stood intact, said Inspector Praful Shrivastava of Kotwali police station.

"These families have been evacuated. A dilapidated portion of the building was razed by civic authorities. The rooms that were in a bad state have been locked," he said. The building, which also houses a godown, was bought by one Amritlal Jain from the treasurer of erstwhile Bhopal nawab Hamid Ulah Khan, people in the vicinity said.

This, however, could not be confirmed with local authorities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)