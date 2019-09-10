Bedi extends greetings for Onam, Muharram

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Tuesday greeted the people of the Union Territory and in neighbouring Kerala on the eve of the Onam festival. She said in her message that Onam, the harvest festival, is the most important festival celebrated in Kerala by people of all religions with gaiety.

She said,"The celebration brings to the fore secular traditions of our great nation and reflects the rich culture and heritage of Kerala and also the significance of conservation and protection of nature." Bedi extended her heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry for their prosperity and well-being. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan, PWD Minister A Namassivayam and leaders of different political parties also extended their greetings.

Mahe region of Puducherry is an enclave in Kerala. Bedi also extended her greetings to Muslims for Muharram festival..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)