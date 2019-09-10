2 killed as bike hits railing, plunges into ditch on Yamuna Expressway

Two men died on Tuesday after their speeding motorcycle hit a railing on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida and plunged about 30-ft down into a ditch, police said. The incident took place around 9 am when the men had reached Zero Point, the police said.

"The deceased were identified as Gaurav Chauhan (45), and Pallav Gaur (32). While Chauhan hailed from Aligarh, Gaur was from Agra," SHO Knowledge Park Arvind Pathak said. "They were on a Royal Enfield bike which hit the railing and plunged into the ditch," he said.

The two worked in a private company in Noida. Last month, four employees of an IT company including a woman were killed after their SUV skidded off the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida amid light rains and fell into a 30-ft ditch alongside the road.

