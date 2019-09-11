Disturbances reported from 3 Bihar districts during Muharram

Disturbances related to Muharram processions were reported from three districts in Bihar since Tuesday evening, police said. A group of people who protested after they were prevented from playing DJ during a Muharram procession at Sadbhavana Chowk in Nawada town last night were chased away by police on Wednesday morning.

They staged a demonstration on Patna-Ranchi highway and blocked traffic by burning tyres on the road. Both Sub Divisional Officer (Sadar) Anoop Kumar and Town Deputy SP Vijay Kumar Jha said, the Nawada district administration had banned playing of DJ during Muharram processions as per a direction issued by the Patna High Court.

"This had angered some anti-social elements who claimed to be associated with Badi Dargah shrine," they said. No arrests have been made so far in this connection even as the festival was observed elsewhere "with full amicability among members of different communities, they asserted.

In Vaishali district, five persons have been arrested in connection with the clash that had erupted at Baligam under Beladam police station during Tazia processions the previous evening that had left three persons injured, Superintendent of Police Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said. The situation was tense but under control, he said.

In West Champaran, raids are being carried out and a number of people have been rounded up in connection with Tuesday nights incidents at Jokaha village under Manuapul police station. Members of two communities had clashed while a Tazia procession was being taken out there, and pelted stones at a police party, besides torching their jeep and vandalising half a dozen vehicles, SP Jayantkant said.

The police officer, however, did not mention the number of people who have been arrested..

