Guj: Sardar Sarovar Dam water level rises, over 3,000 shifted

Nearly 3,400 people living in low-lying areas near the Sardar Sarovar Dam have been shifted to safer places after its water level crossed the 136 meter- mark, causing the Narmada river to swell up, officials said on Wednesday. Heavy showers lashed several areas of Saurashtra and south Gujarat on Wednesday, they said, adding that the state has so far received 116.59 percent of the season's average annual rainfall.

Following heavy rains, the release of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam swelled up the Narmada river in Bharuch, a district official said. In view of the alarming situation, the authorities shifted around 3,400 people from low-lying areas in Jhagadia, Bharuch and Ankleshwar talukas of the district by Tuesday night, he said.

By Wednesday afternoon, the water level of the Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadiya in Narmada district rose to 136.92 meters, the highest since its height was raised to 138 meters in 2017. Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited's chief engineer P C Vyas said the reservoir was receiving an inflow of 8.5 lakh cusec water, of which 8 lakh cusec was being released.

"The water level has touched 136.92 m, and we expect it to reach a height of 138.68 m by the end of this month. Around 23 out of the total 30 gates of the dam have been opened to allow the release of water," Vyas said.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Sutrapada taluka in Gir Somnath district of Saurashtra region received the highest 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. Besides, Junagadh district in Saurashtra, and Surat, Navsari, and Valsad districts in south Gujarat also received heavy rainfall, it said.

The Visavadar taluka in Junagadh received 195 mm rain, while Gandevi in Navsari got 114 mm downpour, it said. The state has so far received 116.59 percent of average annual rainfall with total 951.39 mm downpour this monsoon season, the SEOC said.

District-wise Bharuch received the maximum 154.38 percent rainfall this rainy season, it added. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over isolated places in parts of Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Navsari and Valsad districts and in the Union Territories of Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli on Thursday.

