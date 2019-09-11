Sonia Gandhi extends greetings on Onam

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday greeted people on Onam, saying that giving, sharing and celebrating together is the essence of the festival which binds all communities and strengthens the secular and plural fabric of India.

In her greeting, she hoped that Onam brings joy, prosperity, peace and strength to all.

Extending warm wishes to all Malayalis living in India and abroad, Gandhi said, "Giving, sharing and celebrating together is the essence of Onam that binds all communities and faiths together and strengthens the secular and plural fabric of India." PTI SKC AAR

