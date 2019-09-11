Official held taking bribe in Rajasthan's Churu

A private assistant of an executive engineer posted at the Public Works Department (PWD) in Rajasthan's Churu district was arrested allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 on Wednesday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.

Ashok Kumar Joshi had allegedly demanded the bribe from contractor Bhanwar Singh to get him a permanent PWD contract registration. The complaint lodged by the contractor was verified and the accused was arrested taking a bribe of Rs 3,000, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on.

