IMD issues 'extremely heavy' rainfall warning in parts of MP

Intermittent rains continued to lash several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that isolated places in the state might receive "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall till Thursday morning. The weather forecasting agency said that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall might occur at a few places across 34 districts, including Indore, Dhar, Khandwar, Khargone and Jabalpur.

It said that almost all the districts in the state received rains in the last 24 hours and the highest rainfall of 16 cms was recorded in Dindori. The rainfall hit the normal life in parts of the state and the low-lying areas in several cities especially bore the brunt. The downpour sent the rivers and nullahs into spate.

Dark clouds enveloped most parts of the state, including capital Bhopal, which was lashed by heavy rains. According to a civic official, following heavy rains on Wednesday morning, water-logging was reported in some areas of Bhopal.

"We pumped out the accumulated water and cleared the drains in some areas, including Mahamai Ka Bagh following the morning rains. Water-logging was also reported in a settlement located in the downstream of Kaliasot dam," the fire department official of Bhopal Municipal Corporation said. The civic body's health teams are also working on helping the citizens, he added..

