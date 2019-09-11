Suspension bridge on Tehri lake to be operational in March: CM

Dobarchanti suspension bridge over the Tehri lake for which people of Pratap Nagar had been waiting for 14 long years will be operational from March next year, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said Wednesday. It will be country's longest single lane motorable suspension bridge, an official said.

"A long pending demand of the people of Pratap Nagar will finally be fulfilled when Dobarchanti suspension bridge linking it to the district headquarters in Tehri becomes operational in March next year," Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said. Congratulating personnel associated with its construction, Rawat said it proves how long awaited projects can be completed expeditiously if the state government has the will.

"We kept it among our priorities and released funds required for its construction at one go. And the result is there for everyone to see," he said. About three lakh people will benefit from the bridge which will shorten the distance between Pratap Nagar and Tehri considerably, he said.

The 440-metre long Dobarchanti bridge is the longest single lane motorable suspension bridge in the country, an official at the CMO said. Work on more than half of the bridge has been completed with decks already put up along a length of 250 metres. Work is underway now on constructing railings on either side of it. By March 2020 it will be opened for traffic, he said.

