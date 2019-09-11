Nepalese citizen found dead in Ladakh, two arrested

Two persons were arrested here after a Nepalese citizen was found dead inside his rented room in Leh district of the Ladakh region, police said on Wednesday. Dhan Bhadur Khatri's body was found in his room at New Bus stand on Sunday, a police spokesman said.

He said the police immediately swung into action and conducted extensive searches which led to the arrest of the two accused -- Lalu Sah and Raja Babu, both residents of Bihar. He said the accused used to work as electricians and were planning to flee the town when they were nabbed. The spokesman said the main accused Sah confessed that the victim used to get water for the tenants and clean the rooms for meagre amounts.

He said that on the fateful night, they planned a party together and all got drunk, when a scuffle broke out among them due to some money owed to Khatri. During the fight, Sah got agitated and allegedly hit Khatri on his head with a hammer and a trowel, killing him on spot, he said.

Later, the weapons of offence were recovered and seized by the police team in the presence of magistrate, he said, adding that after strenuous efforts of the police teams, the case was successfully solved within four of getting the information.

