Railways to install water bottle crushers in 407 stations in metro cities

Railways have set a target of installing plastic water bottle crushers in 407 of its stations in metros and big cities, a statement from the ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry will also hold 'Swachhta-Hi-Seva (SHS) Pakhwada (fortnight)' from September 11 to October 2 it said.

"Plastic bottle crushers to be installed at all A1 and A category stations before 2 October 2019. "Indian Railways also undertook massive 'Shramdaan' with participation from all stakeholders on plastic waste collection on the first day of SHS today. Focus on plastic waste collection shall continue throughout the Swachhta Pakhwada," the statement said.

The railways will undertake a slew of measures on plastic waste management including wide publicity on "ban on single-use plastic." "Banners/posters/messages to this effect to be displayed at prominent places. Extensive use of Information Education and Communication measures would be made to create awareness among stakeholders. Audio messages/Banners shall also be displayed.

"Zonal Railways to take action on implementation of Board's instructions and give feedback about the measures adopted," it said. Visibility of separate waste bins to be increased on all A1 and A category Railway Stations. These would bear the SHS logo.

Work on the development of 150 nurseries on railway properties across the country to be completed by October 2, 2019.

