8 mobile phones, SIM cards recovered from Gurgaon jail inmates

In a surprise check, Bhondsi jail authorities have recovered eight mobile phones and SIM cards from inmates lodged in separate barracks, the Gurgaon Police said on Wednesday. The inmates were using the mobile phones to keep in touch with their families and gang members, it said.

"A written complaint was filed by Bhondsi Jail superintendent at the Bhondsi police station on Wednesday," Gurgaon Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Subhash Bokan said. According to the complaint, a surprise check by a Quick Response Team on Tuesday evening led to the recovery of eight Android mobile phones from the inmates lodged in barracks 4, 5 and 13, he said.

The inmates from whom the mobile phones were recovered were identified as Rajesh Bawania, Naresh, Ashok Pradhan, Pradeep, Arjun, Satpal and Sagar, the PRO said. They have been booked under relevant provisions of law, he added.

"It was found that they were using these mobile phones and SIM cards for WhatsApp calls to keep in touch with their family members, accomplices and other gangs' members from the jail," Bokan said. They were also using these mobile phones to keep track of their gangs' activities and to issue threats for extortion, he said.

"We are trying to establish the source that helped them in getting these mobile phones inside the high security jail," he said.

