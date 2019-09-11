Mumbai: Fire in 3-tier AC coach of Jaipur Express

A fire broke out on a three-tier AC coach of Jaipur Express stationed in the maintenance yard at Mumbai Central on Wednesday evening, according to Western Railway. Smoke and fire were seen coming out of the coach, after which fire tenders were called in to douse the fire.

"The fire has been controlled and the train was rescheduled to 20:50 pm after replacing the affected coach," said Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway informed. A senior administrative grade-level inquiry team comprising of four senior officers of Western Railway has also been constituted to ascertain the cause of the fire, the PRO said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Train coaches derailed at Kanpur Railway Station, no injuries reported

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)