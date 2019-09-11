Online job portal, tallest ATC tower among major achievements of Aviation Ministry's in past 100 days

The opening of India's tallest Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower at Delhi airport and launching of an online job portal for employers and job seekers in the aviation sector apart from flagging off digital programmes to help passengers are some of the key measures taken by Union Aviation Ministry in the past 100 days of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre. The new ATC tower was inaugurated recently at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which will ensure up-scaled services and systems for efficient, smooth and uninterrupted air traffic management, said the ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

On August 29, 'Aviation Jobs', a unique web-based portal was launched by the Ministry, which seeks to bring together job seekers and prospective employers in the Indian civil aviation sector. It is a common platform for enabling candidates to register their job interests across various sub-sectors. In its digital initiatives, the ministry has taken up the eDGCA project that is conceptualised to completely automate the processes and functions of DGCA and its constituent directorates and to provide a strong base for IT infrastructure and service delivery framework.

The trial for the rollout of DigiYatra initiative has been started at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports. The initiative envisages seamless and hassle-free passenger travel using biometric technologies to improve passenger experience, reduce queue waiting time as passengers can walk through e-gates by using advanced security solutions. Apart from these, the airports of Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Mangaluru have been awarded to a private concessionaire through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to bring efficiency in delivery, expertise, enterprise, and professionalism apart from harnessing the needed investments in the public sector.

During the last 100 days, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has announced a Council President Certificate to India, recognising its progress in resolving its safety oversight deficiencies. The certificate will be presented during a special ceremony at the ICAO headquarters in Montreal during the 40th session of the Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)