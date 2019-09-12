International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Dog crushed to death by car at Mantralaya gates

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 12-09-2019 00:20 IST
Dog crushed to death by car at Mantralaya gates

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A stray dog was run over by a car carrying a former Maharashtra minister in front of Mantralaya, the state government headquarters, on Wednesday, a police source said. The incident took place when the car was entering through the main gate of Mantralaya in south Mumbai around 2.40 pm.

The dog, which came under a rear wheel, died on the spot, the source said. Police officials confirmed the incident but did not comment as to who was inside the car.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019