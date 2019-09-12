Dog crushed to death by car at Mantralaya gates

A stray dog was run over by a car carrying a former Maharashtra minister in front of Mantralaya, the state government headquarters, on Wednesday, a police source said. The incident took place when the car was entering through the main gate of Mantralaya in south Mumbai around 2.40 pm.

The dog, which came under a rear wheel, died on the spot, the source said. Police officials confirmed the incident but did not comment as to who was inside the car.

