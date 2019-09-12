Kejriwal directs Health Dept to 'end VIP culture' in Delhi govt hospitals

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed the Health Department to "end VIP culture" in Delhi government's hospitals and said all citizens will get equal treatment. The chief minister said there would be no private rooms for VIPs in city government-run hospitals in the national capital.

"I have directed the Health Dept to end VIP culture in govt hospitals. No more private rooms for VIPs. All citizens will get equal treatment, but it will be of the best quality," Kejriwal tweeted. There are a few hospitals under Delhi government which have private rooms that can be booked at some charges.

Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendent of LNJP Hospital, the largest facility under the Delhi government, said, these rooms have attached toilet and other extra facilities, besides having a separate bed, compared to beds in general wards which can be shared between two patients if needed. LNJP Hospital and GTB Hospital have such private room facilities, he said, adding such facilities are generally booked by upper middle-class people.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday had also said, "Regardless of who seeks treatment in Delhi government hospitals, we will provide the same quality of treatment. If a VIP expects special treatment, then we will provide that same quality of treatment even to ordinary patients". Work is underway to augment the capacity of Delhi government-run hospitals by over 120 per cent, the AAP dispensation on Tuesday said while asserting that the expansion project was the "largest programme" in the world for improving access to healthcare.

On the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jain on Tuesday submitted a report to him on the status of Delhi government's programme for expansion of public health infrastructure, officials said. "The report states that in addition to the existing capacity of 11,353 beds in 38 Delhi government hospitals, a total capacity of 13,899 beds is being added. Three hospitals, with a capacity of approximately 2,800 beds, are set to open in the next six months," the Delhi government said in a statement.

