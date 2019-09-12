2 arrested for killing man in northeast Delhi

Two persons have been arrested for gunning down a 22-year-old man in the Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi two days ago, police said on Wednesday. During interrogation, the accused, Shahzad and Shahrukh, told police that they were roaming around in the Jafrabad area on a stolen motorcycle when Salman, a local, confronted them.

Infuriated, the accused beat up the man and shot him in the head. They then fled leaving the stolen motorcycle behind, a police official said, adding Salman was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. A semi-automatic pistol and three cartridges were seized from Shahzad, police said, adding in the past, the accused had abducted a boy from the area to extort money.

