Armed forces should be at forefront of combating bioterrorism: Rajnath

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 12-09-2019 11:13 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Bioterrorism is a real threat in today's time and the armed forces medical services should be at the forefront of combating the menace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's First Military Medicine Conference, Singh said bioterrorism breaks out as a "contagious plague". "The armed forces and its medical services have to be at the forefront of combating this menace," Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
