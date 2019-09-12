PM Modi inaugurates Jharkhand's Assembly building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed building of Jharkhand Assembly at Kute gram here. The three-story building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 465 crore.

The PM inaugurated the building in the presence of Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Raghubar Das. It is dubbed as the first paperless Assembly in the country.

The foundation stone of the building was laid by Das on June 12, 2015.

