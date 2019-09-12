Four held after shootout in Noida, third encounter in 3 days

Four suspected gangsters were arrested and one of them injured after an exchange of gunfire with police here early on Thursday, police said. This is the third consecutive shootout in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in three days in which alleged criminals have been arrested.

The accused belonged to the Pardi and were intercepted around 1.30 am on the Link Road near Sector 50, under Sector 49 police station limits, a senior official said. "Gang leader Aatish Pardi was injured in the exchange of fire after which he and three of his aides Sanjay Chaudhary, Pawan and Gajendra Pardi were arrested," Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said.

"Aatish, who is a native of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh, was taken to hospital for treatment," Jaiswal said. Two stolen cars -- a Maruti Ertiga and a Honda City -- were impounded, while illegal country-made firearms along with ammunition were seized from their possession, the SP said.

Some of their associates managed to give police the slip in the darkness, he said. "Search and combing operation is underway to track those absconding," Jaiswal added.

One alleged criminal arrested early on Wednesday when a shootout broke out between him and police near the NTPC in Jarcha, Greater Noida. Accused Saurabh Rana was hit with a bullet on his leg, police said. Two other men, accused in the sensational double-murder case of September 3, were arrested after an exchange of gunfire in Greater Noida early on Tuesday, officials said.

