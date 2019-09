After getting a tip-off, the Coimbatore police on Thursday recovered a hand-made pistol from inside a garbage box. The rusted pistol with a wooden handle was found at Variety Hall Road in the morning.

The police are yet to identify the owner of the pistol. The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

