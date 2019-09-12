Fire in HPCL's LPG plant, three injured

A fire broke out in an LPG plant of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited here on Thursday, leaving three persons injured, officials said. Unnao District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey and police superintendent MP Verma rushed to the spot along with senior officials and asked people in a radius of 1.5 km to vacate their houses and shift to safer places.

Pandey said the fire was noticed at around 10.30 am. He said fire tenders rushed from nearby police station areas and they took two hours to douse the flames. SDRF teams were also requisitioned.

The injured - Subhash Chandra (52), Mohd Gufran (28) and Asif (22) - were rushed to the district hospital here, Chief Medical Superintendent Mewa Lal said. The injured workers said the fire was caused by leakage of gas from a valve and soon it assumed alarming proportions.

As a precautionary measure, trains on way to Kanpur were stopped at Ajgain and Sonik railway stations and trains to Lucknow were stopped at Uanno station. Besides, all roads leading to the plant area were sealed, officials said. However, after the flames were brought under control, the railway traffic was restored.

