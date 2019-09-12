International Development News
Man booked for sexually harassing minor

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 12-09-2019 14:50 IST
A man was booked for sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl, police said here on Thursday. The incident allegedly took place at Sujru village in the district on Wednesday.

The accused was thrashed by people and handed over to police. According to SHO Anil Kapervan, a case has been registered against the accused, Arjun (20).

The minor's family alleged that her clothes were torn and she was sexually harassed when she was returning home from a shop.

COUNTRY : India
