Eight killed in lightning strike in Jharkhand

Eight persons standing under a tree during a heavy rain were killed and two others injured in a lightning strike in Garhwa district on Thursday, the police said. Ten people had taken shelter beneath the tree at Passi village under Majhiaon police station when lightning struck the tree around noon, Garhwa Sub-divisional Police Officer Om Prakash Tiwari said.

While six persons died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries in the Garhwa Sadar Hospital. The two injured are being treated at the same hospital, Tiwari said.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das expressed grief over the incident. The district administration has given Rs 4 lakh to each of the family of the deceased as compensation, an official release said.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Chaudhary (28), Raju Chaudhary (30), Krishna Chaudhary (15), Antu Patwa (16), Subham Kumar (20), Pawan Kumar (18), Sonu Chaudhary (18) and Sanjay Choudhary (50), the police said. All the victims were residents of places under Majhiaon police station..

