Three-day awareness drive on traffic rules starts Friday in Haryana: DGP

To promote road safety norms and their compliance, Haryana Police will launch a three-day awareness drive from Friday for general public about increased penalties under amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019. Haryana DGP Manoj Yadav on Thursday said as part of the campaign, all the SHOs, DSPs, district SPs, Commissioners of Police and Range ADGPs/IGPs have been directed to focus on spreading awareness about increased penalties and new offences under the amendment Act.

During the campaign, the emphasis would be on education and awareness of general public rather than penalizing violators, the DGP said in a statement here. Flowers will be given to the motorists who will be stopped for checking, he said.

Those found violating traffic rules would be motivated to comply with traffic laws in future and be given one time warning, he added. Apart from this, college students and other eminent persons would be involved on a voluntary basis to assist the police in educating the traffic violators about the changes under the amended Act while doing traffic checks on roads, he added.

The DGP said that large numbers of persons have already come to know about the new provisions under amended Act. "However, our aim is to cover every single vehicle owner across the state and make them aware about the change of the rules under the amended Act,” he said.

Emphasizing the need of collective efforts in promoting road safety, the DGP urged the people to strictly adhere to the amended traffic rules for their own safety as well as safety of others. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed in Parliament in July. It seeks to tighten road traffic regulations and impose stricter penalties for violations in order to improve road safety.

