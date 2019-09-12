International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Parts of Himachal receive light rainfall

PTI Shimla
Updated: 12-09-2019 19:23 IST
Parts of Himachal receive light rainfall

Parts of Himachal Pradesh received light rainfall in the past 24 hours, said the Meteorological department on Thursday. Berthin received 11mm of rainfall since Wednesday 5.30 pm followed by Gaggal (7mm), Naina Devi (6mm), Bilaspur (4mm), Paonta Sahib and Palampur (2mm each), Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The minimum temperature stayed one to two degrees Celsius above the normal while maximum temperature remained two to three degrees Celsius above the normal on Thursday. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una (36.5 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, whereas the lowest temperature was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong.

The mercury hovered around 9.7 degrees Celsius in Keylong, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019