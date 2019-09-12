Parts of Himachal receive light rainfall

Parts of Himachal Pradesh received light rainfall in the past 24 hours, said the Meteorological department on Thursday. Berthin received 11mm of rainfall since Wednesday 5.30 pm followed by Gaggal (7mm), Naina Devi (6mm), Bilaspur (4mm), Paonta Sahib and Palampur (2mm each), Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The minimum temperature stayed one to two degrees Celsius above the normal while maximum temperature remained two to three degrees Celsius above the normal on Thursday. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una (36.5 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, whereas the lowest temperature was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong.

The mercury hovered around 9.7 degrees Celsius in Keylong, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)