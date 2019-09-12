New Delhi: Four held for killing four business rivals

The police on Thursday arrested four men for killing four other men and also seized a foreign-made pistol from their possession from a village in New Delhi. "In the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Narendra, Rahul, Sahil and Faisan killed four persons. The incident happened when they were sitting at a food stall. Preliminary investigation reveals some business rivalry led to the murders. One loaded foreign pistol has also been recovered," stated an official police release.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Nihal Vihar Police station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Four held on fraud charge in Ghaziabad

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)