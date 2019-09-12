HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 8.30 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL84 JK-COMMUNICATION Any decision on communication blockade has to factor in aspects like continuous provocation by Pak: JK govt

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government Thursday said the situation in the Valley was fast returning towards normalcy but a decision on easing the communication blockade will be taken after factoring in various aspects including provocation by Pakistan.

DEL40 JK-MILITANTS-LD ARRESTS Three JeM militants arrested in J-K's Kathua

Jammu: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were arrested in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

DEL55 UP-CHINMAYANAND SIT questions principals of two colleges, Chinmayanand's quizzing delayed

Shahjahanpur (UP):The SIT probing a student's harassment allegations against Swami Chinmayanand on Thursday questioned the principals of two colleges here and had also asked the BJP leader earlier this week to appear before it.

DEL73 UP-RAPE-MP Rape victim releases video, says BSP leader threatening her from jail

Ballia (UP): A woman here has alleged that a BSP leader accused of rape by her sent out threats from prison that she would meet the fate of the Unnao rape victim.

DES15 UP-DRESS-BAN Complaint against demand for ban on burqa, skull cap in Aligarh college

Aligarh (UP): Sep 12 (PTI) A group of AMU students have complained to the local administration after some right-wing leaders allegedly asked a college here to ban burqas and skull caps.

DES28 HR-DUSHYANT Despite unity efforts, Dushyant Singh says JJP will contest all 90 seats in Haryana

Chandigarh: Amid efforts by some Haryana 'khaps' for rapprochement in the Chautala family, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said his party will contest on all 90 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

DES9 PB-FARMER-SUICIDE Farmer commits suicide in Punjab, fifth in family to take extreme step

Barnala (Pb): Unable to pay an old loan of Rs 8 lakh, a farmer in Bhotna village allegedly committed suicide, the fifth member in his family to take the step.

DES38 RJ-RESERVATION Rajasthan govt creates additional posts for 'more backward classes'

Jaipur: Sep 12 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved the creation of 1,025 additional posts to give five per cent reservation to "more backward classes" in the recruitment process.

DES11 UKD-EARTHQUAKE Tremors felt in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Dehradun: A mild earthquake hit Chamoli district of Uttarakhand in the early hours on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)