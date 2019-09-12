Arunachal urges Centre to open up trade routes by road with

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday urged the Centre to take steps in improving road connectivity with neighbouring Myanmar, China and Bhutan to open up trade routes between Northeast and these countries. State Industries, Trade and Commerce Minister Tumke Bagra took part in a Board of Trade meeting, chaired by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, at the national capital on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bagra said rebuilding of Stilwell Road would connect the landlocked region with ASEAN countries and provide shorter and cheaper trade routes than existing sea routes that are longer, an official communiqu issued here said. Built during the World War 2 by the Allies to aid the Chinese forces fighting the Japanese, Stilwell Road connects India with northern Myanmar and China's Yunnan province via Pangsau Pass in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

"Reopening of the route through Pangsau Pass will improve trade relations between India and Myanmar and benefit the local population. It could become a gateway to the Southeast Asian countries," he said. Bagra also said that the construction of the road from Lumla in western Arunachal Pradesh to Trashigang in Bhutan will boost tourism potential in Tawang.

"The road from Lumla is motorable up to Warongde at the India-Bhutan border on the Indian side. However, a stretch of seven km from Warongde to Bhutan's Khinye is yet to be connected. If completed, journey time between Tawang and Guwahati via Tashigang will be reduced by five hours than the present route through Sela Pass, Bomdila and Tezpur," he said. Bagra said the new route via Trashigang will also help commuters bypass the landslide-prone present route and help Tawang develop as an international tourist destination.

Bagra also urged Goyal to reconsider the minimum area requirement for setting up of an economic zone in the state, considering its topography, it said. He also stressed upon the need for establishing outlets with facilities for collecting, sorting, grading, and packaging agricultural and horticultural products, along proposed highways, the statement said.

Bagra also sought setting up of certification units for organic agricultural and horticultural products and food testing laboratories at Border Trade Centres. He said Integrated Domestic Trade Centres at inter- state border towns in the Northeastern states would help farmers of the region, the communiqu said.

"Goods originating from Northeast which are sent to other states within the country be treated as 'deemed exports' and feasible incentive be devised," he said, adding border trade through Pangsau Pass in the state be included in the bilateral trade agreement between India and Myanmar. He also urged the union minister for opening of land customs station at Changlang district's Nampong which was approved by the Government of India in 1951.

The Arunchal Pradesh minister urged the Centre to request Myanmar for building infrastructure for land customs station near Pangsau Pass on their side. Union minister Piyush Goyal assured Bagra of establishing an Export Promotion Council in Arunachal Pradesh related to agricultural and horticultural products.

Bagra requested the Centre to increase the transport subsidy on raw materials from the present 20 per cent and modify the North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS) accordingly, it said. The Arunachal Pradesh minister said under the North East Industrial Investment Promotion Policy (NEIIPP), 2007, transport subsidy of 90 per cent was provided on raw materials and 50 per cent on finished goods.

He also requested the union minister for acceptance of offline registration under the scheme owing to poor internet connection in the remote areas of the state..

