3,000 kg ganja worth Rs 3cr seized, four arrested in Odisha

Over 3,000 kg of cannabis worth around Rs 3 crore in the open market were seized and four persons arrested in connection with it, in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police personnel intercepted two mini trucks and a car transporting the contraband, near Badagada in the district, Ganjam SP Brajesh Rai said.

The cannabis -- also called ganja -- worth over Rs 3 crore in the grey market, were being transported from Adava in Gajapati district to Ganjam's Berhampur, he said. The accused persons -- Jacob Majhi, Mujesh Gamanga, Sidhu Gamanga and Manual Mandal -- are all from Adava, Rai said.

This was second major haul of cannabis in the district in last ten days. Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized around 989 kg of cannabis worth around Rs 1.48 crore in the open market, from a truck near the near Berhampur on September 2.

Last month, police had seized over 974 kg of ganja worth around Rs 1.40 crore in the grey market from Golagandapalli in the district. Two alleged smugglers were arrested..

