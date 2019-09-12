International Development News
27-year-old Akola man feared drowned during idol immersion

PTI Akola
Updated: 12-09-2019 21:58 IST
A 27-year-old man is feared to have drowned during the immersion of Ganesh idols here in Maharashtra, police said. The man, Vicky More, accompanied by other devotees, went to a water-filled quarry in the Akola MIDC area around 1 pm to immerse a Lord Ganesh idol, they said.

While others came out, More, a resident of Shivani village, went missing and is feared to have drowned, the police said. The water-filled mine is out of bound for members of the public. However, these devotees cut the quarry's fence to gain entry inside, they said.

A search operation for the missing man was underway with the help of local residents, the police added..

COUNTRY : India
