Museum dedicated to Polish refugees to come up in Kolhapur

To commemorate around 5,000 Polish World War II refugees who lived in Kolhapur in Western Maharashtra between 1942 to 1948, the Maharashtra government is setting up a museum. A memorial pillar dedicated to Polish families which stayed at Valivade camp in Kolhapur district would be unveiled by Marcin Przydacz, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland, on September 14, a state government release said on Thursday.

Around 20 of the refugees who had made Kolhapur their home during the second World War would attend the ceremony. Some of them arrived in Kolhapur on Thursday and even took part in the Ganesh immersion revelry.

The museum in Kolhapur will contain photographs, paintings and other memorabilia. It is expected to come up within one year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)