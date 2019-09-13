Man shot dead by bike-borne miscreants in Bihar

Unidentified miscreants shot dead a 25-year-old man in Bihar's Begusarai district, sparking protests by local people, a police officer said on Friday. Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was a fallout of a land dispute, he said.

"Amit Kumar (25), a resident of Phulwariya police station area in the district, was shot in the chest on Thursday by miscreants, who had come to his residence on motorcycles, brandishing guns. "His family members rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead," Station House Officer (SHO) Jyoti Kumar said.

Angry over the incident, locals blocked a road in the area, seeking justice for the deceased. "A team of police officers, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ashish Anand, pacified the protesters.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of land dispute," the SHO said, adding that the victim's family was yet to file a complaint in the matter.

