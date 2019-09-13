From firewood to LPG connection, this octogenarian idli-maker

Setting an example of selfless service-cum-low margin business model, 85-year old Kamalathal has been selling idlis, a staple south Indian breakfast delicacy, at Re 1 each and her three decades of noble effort sans modern kitchen gadgets has now received support from the government and industry leaders. She will no longer have to use firewood for cooking and the grinding stone to make the idli batter, her daily routine for the past 30 years, as help is pouring in from various quarters.

Kamalathal, a widow and a resident of Vadivelampalayam on the city outskirts, has recently got a cooking gas (LPG) connection and grinder and mixer after her story went viral on social media with Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra taking the lead and expressing his willingness to 'invest' in her business. According to sources close to her, the woman sells around 600 idlis every day, sells it for Re 1 a piece with 'sambar' and 'chutney' side dishes, all of which she prepares alone, yet manages to earn some profit.

She draws regular customers from different walks of life such as students, government employees and others every day morning for the Re 1 idly, which is well below the market rate ranging from Rs 10 in small time eateries to Rs 50 in high-end restaurants. It has been a gruelling daily schedule for her as she gets up at 4 a.m and prepare idlis and the side dishes at her modest house, flocked by her customers.

She was initially selling idlis for 25 paise per piece but increased the price to Re one over the years, due to hike in cost of raw materials like rice, urad dal, coconut and vegetables. Her clientele includes students, employees of government offices and private companies, drivers, daily wage earners, who prefer to pick up parcels.

Known popularly as 'Re. one idli granny', Kamalathal's travails went viral on the social media recently following which Coimbatore District Collector K Rajamani met her a few days ago and assured all possible help, including a house under the PM Awas Yojana. Mahindra Group Chairman Mahindra was moved by her story and noted she was still using firewood for cooking and offered to get her an LPG stove, at the intervention of Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bharat Gas provided her a cooking gas connection.

Mahindra tweeted: "One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. "I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove. If anyone knows her I'd be happy to 'invest' in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove," he said recently.

Later responding to a tweet by Bharat Gas-Coimbatore that it had given a LPG connection to the woman, Mahindra tweeted: "This is superb. Thank you Bharat Gas Coimbatore for giving this gift of health to Kamalathal. "As I have already stated, I am happy to support her continuing costs of using LPG...And thank you @dpradhanbjp for your concern and thoughtfulness," he tweeted.

On his part, Pradhan tweeted: "Salute the spirit and commitment of Kamalathal. Glad to having helped her through local OMC officers in getting LPG connection. Society must empower such hard working people who defy all odds." PTI NVM SS SS SS SS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)