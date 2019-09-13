DUSU polls: ABVP bags 3 seats, NSUI wins 1

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday swept the Delhi University Students' elections (DUSU), bagging three seats while the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) managed just one. Akshit Dahiya (President), Pradeep Tanwar (Vice President) and Shivangi Kherwal (Joint Secretary) emerged victorious from the ABVP, the student wing of BJP. On the other hand, Ashish Lamba (Secretary) won from Congress-affiliated NSUI.

For the DUSU President's post, Dahiya garnered 29,685 votes while NSUI's Chetna Tyagi finished second with 10,646 votes. For the post of Vice-President, Tanwar won with 19,858 votes while Kherwal obtained 17,234 for the post of Joint-Secretary.

Lamba, the sole winning NSUI candidate, secured 20,934 votes for the post of Secretary. Initial trends in counting indicated that the ABVP candidates were leading over their NSUI counterparts.

The ABVP had fielded Dahiya for the post of DUSU President, Tanwar for Vice President, Yogit Rathee for General Secretary and Kherwal for the post of Joint Secretary. The NSUI had fielded Tyagi as President, Ankit Bharti for the Vice President's post, Lamba for the Secretary's post and Abhishek Chaprana for the post of Joint Secretary.

The voting percentage recorded in the DUSU elections was 39.90 per cent this year against the 44.46 per cent voter turnout last year. (ANI)

