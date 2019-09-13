PCI adopts guidelines adopted on reporting mental illness, suicide

The Press Council of India has asked the media not to publish photographs or any other information of a person undergoing treatment at a mental health establishment without the consent of the person concerned. The council, in a statement, also said it has adopted the guidelines in pursuance of the World Health Organization's report on preventing suicide.

In pursuance of Section 24(1) of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017, relating to publication or reporting of news related to mental illness, the council has adopted a norm that the media shall "not publish photograph or any other information in respect of person undergoing treatment at mental health establishment without the consent of the person with mental illness". In pursuance of Section 30(a) of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017, the print media shall give wide publicity of the said Act time to time, the PCI said.

